Firefighters battle house fire in Tamatea, Hawke's Bay

The Tamatea fire was clearly visible from Dolbel Reserve in Taradale. Photo / Glen Smith

Occupants of a property in the Napier suburb of Tamatea have managed to escape a house fire unscathed.

Firefighters were called to the home on Wynyard Cres about 6.10am today.

Four crews arrived to find the house "well ablaze", a central fire and emergency spokesman said.

Smoke from the blaze was so intense it could be seen from Taradale's Dolbel Reserve, where early morning walkers were exercising.

A fire safety investigator is on their way to the scene.

The spokesman said people were in the house at the time but managed to get out safely and all were accounted for.

Firefighters were still putting the fire out at 7.15am.