Crews battled an early morning blaze in Blenheim on Wednesday. Photo / File

Firefighters have put out an early morning fire in a Blenheim block of flats.

The blaze broke out on Pitchill St about 2.30am and spread to two of the four flats in the building.

Four crews fought the fire, and two crews are still on the scene monitoring for hotspots .

Everyone inside the building has been accounted for, and there are no reports of injuries.

The full extent of the damage, as well as the cause of the blaze, are unknown.