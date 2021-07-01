Voyager 2021 media awards
Firefighters battle commercial building fire in Penrose, Auckland

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze on Station Road in Penrose, Auckland, early today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

Up to 50 firefighters have been battling an early morning fire in an industrial suburb in Auckland today.

Fire crews were called to a commercial building on Station Rd, in Penrose, just before 1.30am.

A spokesman said the two-storey building, used as a workshop and offices, was well-involved when firefighters arrived. The building is located next to a car yard.

A crane was brought in to help firefighters put out the flames.

Two crews remain at the site this morning, dampening down hotspots.

A fire investigator is also expected there this morning to determine the circumstances of the blaze.