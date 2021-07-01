Firefighters battle commercial building fire in Penrose, Auckland

Up to 50 firefighters have been battling an early morning fire in an industrial suburb in Auckland today.
Fire crews were called to a commercial building on Station Rd, in Penrose, just before 1.30am.
A spokesman said the two-storey building, used as a workshop and offices, was well-involved when firefighters arrived. The building is located next to a car yard.
A crane was brought in to help firefighters put out the flames.
Two crews remain at the site this morning, dampening down hotspots.
A fire investigator is also expected there this morning to determine the circumstances of the blaze.