Cockle Bay School in East Auckland has been evacuated. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are battling a blaze at East Auckland’s Cockle Bay School, with students streaming on to the footpath after an evacuation.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald two fire engines and an aerial appliance were initially dispatched after multiple reports of a blaze at the primary school at 2.42pm.

Two more fire engines and a support vehicle were later sent to the “well-involved” fire in the school’s roof.

The spokesperson said an evacuation had taken place and firefighters were still working to put out the fire.

A parent waiting to pick up their child told the Herald he could see smoke billowing from the classrooms in the distance.

It is understood the classrooms on fire had been renovated within the past year.

A line of parents outside of the school. Photo / File

A father of a student told the Herald the school’s head fire warden has spoken to parents, telling them the fire started in room 8 toilets during building work.

A reporter on the scene said fire crews were having decontamination showers and police had blocked off Litten Rd.

There was a line about 100 metres long of parents waiting to pick up their children.

One parent told the Herald the school had done a great job of keeping parents updated and children safe.

It was understood surrounding roads had been closed because of asbestos in the smoke, a parent told the Herald.

A reporter at the scene said smoke could be smelled 500m away.