Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Firearms Safety Authority staffer claims they were asked to ‘cover up’ affair between senior and junior

RNZ
4 mins to read

RNZ has obtained two statements a worker gave to police as part of an internal investigation into the Firearms Safety Authority. Photo / RNZ, Reece Baker

RNZ has obtained two statements a worker gave to police as part of an internal investigation into the Firearms Safety Authority. Photo / RNZ, Reece Baker

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A worker at the Firearms Safety Authority claimed she had been asked to do things that were “completely against the Policing Act, employment law and the Public Service Act”.

She claimed this included covering up an affair between a senior and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save