RNZ has since obtained two statements that the worker gave to police as part of the internal investigation.

Both statements are from March this year.

The employee said they had worked in HR for many years and had been asked to do things that were “completely against the Policing Act, Employment Law and the Public Service Act”.

“There has been a range of things I have been asked to do, such as make things go away, not correspond on email/text.”

Among the allegations made by the staffer was that they had previously been asked to “cover up an affair” between a senior staffer and one of their junior staff members.

“I was asked to change the reporting lines behind the scene to make it go away, and I did do it. It was after that it started getting really murky and I felt like I was being asked to do more which I was struggling with as I didn’t feel it was right.”

The worker also raised concerns about the employment of contractors, including a staff member who was originally a contractor who was later given a permanent position.

The staffer alleged she was asked to help the contractor work on their CV and questions that would be asked online and in a panel interview.

She claimed she was told they needed a “supportive panel” to ensure the contractor “got the job”.

Following the interviews, the contractor was the third-choice candidate, the staffer alleged. She said she was told to “make it go away”.

“We had to make up a story as to why the person [the first choice candidate] did not get the job.”

The staff member said there was a “toxic/bullying type of environment” within the Firearms Safety Authority.

“It was like a dreadful movie. People are fearful about retribution, so no one has spoken out.”

In response to questions from RNZ, chief operating officer Andrea Conlan said the “historical allegations” had been investigated by an earlier employment process, or were within the scope of the “ongoing corporate hygiene and internal controls ‘health check’”.

“As previously advised, the employment process has concluded. Police has the same privacy obligations as any other employer and therefore cannot provide any further information or comment.”

An email was recently sent to staff who lodged concerns about the authority, where police said the employment process had concluded, and that due to privacy the outcome could not be disclosed.

The email also said Conlan had commissioned its Assurance Group to conduct a “hygiene and internal controls health check” for the Firearms Safety Authority.

This included the management of spend on consultants/contractors and “other people movements with policy and legislative requirements”.

Concerns raised regarding the use of contractors, appointments and “management of intimate relationships” had been shared with the Assurance Group for consideration as part of the “health check”.

In a statement to RNZ, police’s chief assurance officer Mike Webb confirmed a “health check” was under way.

“It is not the first police group or business unit selected for such a check. These are a common practice in many organisations.

“The health check has a number of focus areas. These include current financial and people management practices; whether disciplines around corporate hygiene and internal controls are widely understood and consistently applied; and any opportunities for improvement.”

Terms of reference were jointly signed by the authority’s executive director and Conlan, Webb said.

“Both will receive the final health check report, which will be considered by NZ Police’s senior leadership team and the Independent Assurance and Risk Committee.

“Any recommendations arising from the health check will be considered not only in relation to the authority – consideration will also be given as to whether there are any lessons or insights that may apply to other parts of NZ Police.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) is also undertaking its own investigation into the concerns raised within the police agency.