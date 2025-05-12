Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

New Zealand’s firearms safety regulator faces internal scrutiny after staff complaints. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

An “internal employment process” is under way at Te Tari Pūreke Firearms Safety Authority, after concerns were raised by staff.

The firearms regulator was established after the Christchurch Mosque attacks in 2019.

According to its website it has three main functions including implementing the firearms licensing system, managing the Firearms Registry and educating people to enable compliance and promote the safe use of firearms.

The Firearms Safety Authority is a business unit hosted within New Zealand Police.