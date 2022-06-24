Fire teams could be seen working to free a person from the car. Photo / Darren Masters

Fire teams have had to free a person from their car after they crashed into a tree in Auckland.

The crash took place on the Pakuranga Highway about 4.30pm today, police said.

One person was injured in the single-car crash and taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment, St John said.

It is understood four fire trucks and three St John ambulance vehicles responded to the crash.

Photos from the scene showed fire crews appearing to work to cut a person free from the car.