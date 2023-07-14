Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fire safety concern: Lack of sprinklers at Taranaki hospital hostel a ‘serious risk’

Nicholas Jones
By
4 mins to read
Taranaki Base Hospital is being upgraded. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Taranaki Base Hospital is being upgraded. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A hospital hostel that does not have sprinklers but sleeps up to 50 visiting doctors, nurses and other staff poses a “serious fire risk”, documents obtained by the Weekend Herald reveal.

The risk was identified

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand