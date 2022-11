A fire breaks out at the summit of Te Mata Peak, near Havelock North. Photo / Chris Morris

A fire has broken out at the summit of Te Mata Peak.

Firefighters were called to the renowned Hawke's Bay attraction, which has been the site of several fires started by fireworks in recent years, about 8.37pm on Friday.

A witness at the scene said four fire trucks had travelled up Te Mata Peak Rd towards the blaze. The fire was spreading fast, he said.

Te Mata Peak burning pic.twitter.com/hVjS7F0lwE — David Frampton (@majicDave) November 4, 2022

