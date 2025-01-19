A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a scrub fire had broken out again on the mountain.
“Three crews and a water tanker are at the scene of the blaze on the mountain’s ridge which started at about 3.15pm.”
Firefighters were working to contain the 30m by 30m blaze.
The grass fire first broke out on Saturday night and firefighters were called to the scene just before 9.30pm.
Nineteen crews fought the blaze, which spread across more than 3ha.
Two crews remained on site overnight.
Dozens of firefighters spent hours battling the vegetation fire on the South Auckland maunga. It was almost completely contained before dawn.
The impact of the fire went far beyond just nearby residents, who received an early-morning emergency mobile alert about the incident, but also affected people up to 40km to the west.
“A fire on Māngere Mountain overnight, coupled with an easterly wind, has pushed smoke over western Auckland as far as Piha,” Waitematā Fire and Emergency wrote on Facebook this morning as part of a “smoke advisory”.
At its peak, the fire’s glowing red and orange flames and thick, grey smoke could be seen from kilometres away
