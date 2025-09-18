Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fire officials warned Govt about deadly furniture six years before Canterbury teen perished in horrifying inferno

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Fire and Emergency New Zealand demonstrates how intensely foam-filled furniture burns. Video / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

A chilling fire demonstration shown to government officials six years ago warned of the deadly speed and intensity of foam-filled furniture fires. Exactly the same kind of blaze claimsx the life of Canterbury teenager Lizzy Marvin in 2024.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save