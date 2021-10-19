Fire investigators to look into suspicious blaze in Waikato overnight

Fire crews were called to a blaze on Logan St, Tokoroa, last night. It is now being treated as suspicious. Image / Google

Fire investigators will this morning be back at the scene of a large blaze in the Waikato region, after it was ruled to be suspicious.

Four fire trucks were called to Logan St, in Tokoroa, at 9pm on Tuesday night after reports of a fire on the side of a vacant commercial building on the street.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the blaze had spread into the roof space.

It took crews 40 minutes to put the blaze out and firefighters left about 11.30pm.

Also in Tokoroa late last night, two people were seriously hurt in a car crash in Baird Rd about 10pm.

Firefighters worked to remove a person who was trapped inside the vehicle and St John paramedics took two people to Waikato Hospital for treatment.