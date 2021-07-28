Fire in roof of house in Woolston, Christchurch

Crews have worked to contain a fire in the roof of a house in Woolston.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the blaze on Kotuku Crescent at about 7am.
It reached a size of 15 x 10m and is now contained.
Read More
- Building fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Auckland's Burswood under control - NZ Herald
- At least 11 cats killed in house fire in East Auckland - NZ Herald
- Building fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Auckland's Burswood under control - NZ Herald
- Building fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Auckland's Burswood under control - NZ Herald
Two crews from the Woolston and Anzac stations are currently working to dampen down any hotspots.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Nobody has been injured and the spokesman could not say whether it has been deemed suspicious.