Fire in roof of house in Woolston, Christchurch

Fire crews worked to contain a fire in the roof of a house in Woolston. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews worked to contain a fire in the roof of a house in Woolston. Photo / George Heard

Crews have worked to contain a fire in the roof of a house in Woolston.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the blaze on Kotuku Crescent at about 7am.

It reached a size of 15 x 10m and is now contained.

Two crews from the Woolston and Anzac stations are currently working to dampen down any hotspots.

Nobody has been injured and the spokesman could not say whether it has been deemed suspicious.