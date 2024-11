Trump election interference feared as election nears. Treasury fears over HealthNZ finances revealed. Fire in Otahuhu. Video / NZ Herald

Nine firefighting crews responded to smoke billowing from an Auckland Central apartment building just before lunchtime today.

Fire and Emergency NZ was notified of the fire automatically by a fire alarm going off in a building on Anzac Ave about 11.17am. The building was evacuated.

A spokesman said there was a report of smoke in an apartment on the fifth level.

Firefighters broke into the apartment and found the building’s sprinkler system had put the fire out.