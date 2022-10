An investigation is underway. Photo / File

A small fire alight inside a Papatoetoe building this afternoon is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) was alerted to the blaze inside an abandoned building on Kingswood Rd, Papatoetoe at 12.10pm today.

Two fire appliances were in attendance.

A FENZ spokesperson told the Herald the fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is under way.