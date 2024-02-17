Smoke billowed over Palmerston North as Fenz rushed to control the fire at Cloverlea Tavern. Video / Mike Oliver / Corey Governor / Donelle Waaka

A fire has engulfed a tavern in Palmerston North this afternoon, with a witness describing flames shooting through the roof and windows.

The fire on Tremaine Ave started about 2pm, the witness said.

“It looks like the whole Cloverlea Tavern is in flames,” she told the Herald.

Emergency services were on the scene after getting a report about 2.15pm, a police spokesman said.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while emergency services respond,” he said.

A Fenz spokeswoman said three crews were responding to the fire.

The building was “fully involved” in flames, she said.

The eyewitness said she could see “flames coming through the roof and windows - the whole place is just smoke”.

She said there were at least four fire engines on the scene, as well as at least three police cars.

She said police had blocked off the roundabout on the corner of Gillespies Line, Tremaine Ave and Botanical Rd.

Police said they had closed nearby roads and asked motorists to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays.

Footage of the fire shared on social media shows people were inside the tavern when the fire broke out, escaping the burning building as smoke billows across the ceiling.

People in the area said they could smell and see smoke rising from the distance. Others were concerned about the risk to a petrol station next to the tavern.











