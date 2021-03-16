Fire engine destroyed while crews fight Ashburton blaze, FENZ investigating

A fire truck was destroyed while crews were battling a stubble fire near Ashburton. Photo / Supplied

A fire truck was destroyed while crews battled a fire near Ashburton.

Fire and Emergency NZ area manager Steven Greenyer said they are investigating how the appliance was destroyed on Monday.

The service was called about 4.30pm after a harvester caught fire on Stanley Rd.

"None of our people were hurt and the fire was extinguished by about 6pm."

The fire engine, which Stuff has reported is understood to be worth about $500,000, was based at Ashburton.

"We are working with our people who were at the fire to understand what occurred."