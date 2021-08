Fire and Emergency are responding to a large fire at a medical centre in Opotiki. Photo / File

Fire and Emergency are responding to a large fire at a medical centre in Opotiki. Photo / File

Fire crews are fighting a large fire at a medical centre in Ōpōtiki.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told NewstalkZB four crews are battling a 20 by 80 metre blaze at the Te Pou Oranga O Whakatōhea Social & Health Services building on King St.

The building was well alight when crews arrived around 7.40am.

No injuries have been reported and a fire investigator is on the scene.