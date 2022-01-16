Four helicopters have been called to a fire in Waimate. Photo / NZME

Firefighters will be returning to a scrub fire in Canterbury this morning to check for hot spots.

The blaze broke out on Parkers Bush Rd just before 6pm, southwest of Waimate.

Fire and Emergency shift manager, Simon Lyford said four helicopters, two appliances and four tankers were there at the height of the blaze.

He said there was concern because the fire was threatening a plantation.

The blaze reached three hectares in size but firefighters managed to extinguish it and left about 10.30pm, Lyford said.

Lyford said crews on the ground were unable to access the fire by road or track so four helicopters had been called to the scene.

An UNPLANNED power outage has occurred Date and time: Sunday16 January

Residents in the area also reported an unplanned power outage.

Alpine Energy said power was expected to be restored at 8.30pm on Sunday. The affected areas include Arno, Waihao Forks and Waihaorunga.