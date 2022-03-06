Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Fire crews responding to four houses on fire on one Auckland street

Quick Read
Fire crews are responding to four property fires in a street in Clover Park, South Auckland, this morning.

Fire crews are responding to four property fires in a street in Clover Park, South Auckland, this morning.

NZ Herald

Fire crews are responding to four house fires on one Auckland street this morning.

Fire and Emergency crews received a report of a large house fire in Clover Park, South Auckland, at 5.10am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The northern fire communications centre then started to get multiple reports of the blaze - only to be told that there were now four properties on fire.

All four properties are under construction and were empty at the time, a spokeswoman told the Herald. There are no reports of injuries.

Read More

On arrival, firefighters found the properties "well-involved", she said.

By 6.20am, fire crews were still working to bring the situation under control - including making sure that the fire does not spread to neighbouring properties and homes.

"There are nine trucks in attendance," she said.