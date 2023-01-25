Fire crews respond to factory fire near Christchurch

Responding firefighters discovered a small fire inside the building then quickly engaged in active firefighting. Photo / George Heard.

A factory fire has triggered an emergency services response.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene of Daiken Factory in Rangiora, 40km north of Christchurch. Further resources were called in due to “the nature of the fire and business”.

According to shift manager Ian Littlejohn the responding firefighters discovered a small fire inside the building and quickly engaged in active firefighting.

Seven firetrucks in total have been called to the scene, responding from Woodend and Rangiora, with a further two specialist vehicles - which can be used for a range of different roles.

Shift manager Ian Littlejohn said firefighters at the scene have reported the fire is in an “oil supplying heater”. Photo / George Heard

One of these vehicles are currently being used as a command centre.

Littlejohn said firefighters at the scene have reported the fire is in an “oil supplying heater”.

“The brigade is working the maintenance staff to make the site safe,” Littlejohn told the Herald.

“They’re progressing in a defensive mode.”

Daiken Factory, owned by Daiken NZ is a manufacturer of MDF, a form of fibreboard used to make timber-based furniture and products.

Their factory in Rangiora is four stories high on a large plot of land in rural Canterbury.