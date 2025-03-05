Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Fire crews continue battling scrap metal yard fire at Papakura, South Auckland

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Black smoke was seen belching across the Auckland sky from a fire in an industrial area.
  • Fire crews remain at a large scrap metal yard fire in Papakura, with smoke affecting Auckland.
  • Fire and Emergency contained the blaze at 7.30pm yesterday, but wind conditions are stopping it from being fully extinguished.
  • A ‘stay inside’ notice was issued due to smoke, with six trucks and heavy machinery on site.

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a scrap metal yard in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura after thick black smoke blew over Auckland overnight.

Fire and Emergency contained the blaze at 7.30pm but due to difficult wind conditions, it would take longer to fully extinguish the fire.

Smoke bellowed over a large area of Auckland and was being smelt as far away as St Heliers due to a wind change.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says at least six trucks and other support vehicles remain in attendance, with heavy machinery also being used to help extinguish the fire.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Global Scrapmetal Solutions on Hūnua Road in Papakura. Photo / Dean Purcell
The spokesperson said they responded to a large structure fire on Hūnua Rd in Papakura, which was alerted at 4.32pm yesterday.

“[We] have 15 fire trucks at the scene, including three aerial appliances, as well as a command unit and support vehicles,” the spokesperson said at the time.

Assistant Commander Chris Delfos said the initial crews who responded are being relieved by fresh firefighters.

He said heavy machinery was being used to “turn over” the metal piles.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Global Scrapmetal Solutions on Hūnua Road in Papakura. Photo / Dean Purcell
At 5.50pm, Fire and Emergency issued a “stay inside” notice to people in the area. The notice has since lapsed.

“A fire at an industrial property in Hunua Rd, Papakura, is producing large amounts of smoke.

“Everyone to the south of Hunua Rd must stay inside with doors and windows shut to avoid being exposed to the smoke.”

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Global Scrapmetal Solutions on Hūnua Road in Papakura. Photo / Dean Purcell
A staff member at a nearby business first noticed the fire about an hour ago and said it was getting larger.

They described black smoke pouring out of a building.

“We have heard five sirens so far.”

One resident said the fire smelled like chemicals when it first broke out.

“I live right across from it. I came to my parents around the corner to get away from the smoke.”

Another resident said “it smelled like burning plastic”.

“So strong I thought something was melting as I was cooking. I had to close all doors and windows.”

Save

