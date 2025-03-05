“A fire at an industrial property in Hunua Rd, Papakura, is producing large amounts of smoke.

“Everyone to the south of Hunua Rd must stay inside with doors and windows shut to avoid being exposed to the smoke.”

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Global Scrapmetal Solutions on Hunua Road in Papakura New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell 05 March 2025

A staff member at a nearby business first noticed the fire about an hour ago and said it was getting larger.

They described black smoke pouring out of a building.

“We have heard five sirens so far.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said they were responding to a large structure fire on Hunua Rd in Papakura, which was alerted at 4.32pm.

“There are 15 trucks at the location, and we are asking people to avoid the area so we can do our work safely.

“There are no people reported as being in danger, and the cause has not yet been determined.

“We have not formally issued any warnings yet, but we advise people to avoid the smoke.”

