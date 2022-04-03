Firefighters on site at the Indian restaurant Taj Mahal on George Street, Dunedin. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Firefighters on site at the Indian restaurant Taj Mahal on George Street, Dunedin. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Fire crews battled an early morning blaze at a restaurant in central Dunedin today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called to a blaze on George St at 3.12am receiving a report of smoke coming from a building.

A photo shows the doors open at Indian restaurant Taj Mahal and firefighters standing outside a cordon which includes neighbouring buildings.

The spokeswoman said the blaze was upgraded to second alarm, which meant more appliances were sent. But by the time firefighters arrived it was not well involved.

Five appliances were involved in battling the blaze.

The blaze was under control by 4.15am.

Firefighters were still on the scene and a fire investigator was on the way.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage was not known.

There was no information to suggest anyone was in the building at the time of the blaze.