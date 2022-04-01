Milford Track death: Experienced tramper worked as a lodge attendant

The man, who had been intending to climb Devil's Armchair, was reported overdue shortly after midnight on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

The man found dead in Fiordland this week was carrying safety equipment — for what was meant to be a one-day hike — and was an experienced tramper who worked for Queenstown company Ultimate Hikes.

He was reported missing shortly after midnight on Monday after he did not return from the hike to Devil's Armchair, near the northern end of the Milford Track.

Ultimate Hikes general manager Noel Saxon said in a statement the young man was a lodge attendant at Mitre Peak Lodge, which is operated by Ultimate Hikes.

The company was "deeply saddened by the death of one of its staff members."

The staff member did not return from a planned day-hike in Fiordland on his scheduled day off, March 27.

The man's body was found on Wednesday.

He was suitably experienced and carried a personal locator beacon and a two-way radio.

The family were grateful for the support of Ultimate Hikes and emergency services, but would make no further comment at this stage, the statement said.

Police said the man's body was recovered about 6pm on Thursday near Giant Gate Falls.

A rāhui is in place in the Giant Gate Falls and Lake Ada area until April 17.

A police spokeswoman said there would be a postmortem to formally identify the body.

It is understood the man has family in Dunedin.