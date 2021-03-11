Fire crews called to Auckland Airport domestic terminal

Passengers wait outside the Auckland Airport domestic terminal at 5.30am today. Photo / Jane Gro

Fire crews are responding to an incident at the Auckland Airport domestic terminal early this morning.

Emergency crews have been at the scene since about 4.30am, a northern fire communications spokeswoman said.

"We're investigating some smoke there," she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were reports of smoke inside the terminal - not on the tarmac.

Photos shared by members of the public there early this morning shows several fire trucks outside the domestic terminal.

Jane Gro said she saw up to 10 fire engines at the scene.

"We stood around for a while and nothing happened - then the fire engines left."

A few flights were delayed about half an hour as a result.

Firefighters were still at the scene by 5.30am. By 6.15am, they had gone, FENZ said.

It is not known whether anyone was injured.