New Zealand

Fire crew battling large house fire on Rakino Island

The fire broke out on Rakino Island just before 9am. Photo / Bevan Conley

Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire on Rakino Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire broke out just before 9am.

Crews from Auckland, Waiheke Island and Howick have been sent to the Oceanview Cres property.

The blaze isn't on Hurakia Lodge on the southern part of the island.

There are no reports of injuries.

Coastguard and the police launch Deodar are providing transport.

- More to come