Firefighters attend the blaze at Speight's Ale House, Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

A fire has broken out at a central Queenstown bar.

Images from the scene show smoke pouring out of the Speight’s Ale House.

Fire and Emergency are in attendance, and roads around the area are closed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has said that due to the fire on Stanley St, the road is closed at Ballarat St.

Motorists are being asked to follow the directions of emergency services on-site or avoid the area.

More to come.