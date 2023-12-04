Massey High School closed following fire in science block overnight

Dozens of firefighters have been fighting a fire at the Massey High School science block overnight.The school is closed today following the fire, which was first reported by multiple members of the public around 11.15pm. Video / Hayden Woodward

The school is closed today following the fire, which was first reported by multiple members of the public around 11.15pm.

Some 60 firefighters have been battling the blaze. Photo / Hayden Woodward

West Harbour chief fire officer Cody McEnaney said on arrival they were met with a fully involved fire in the science block and around 2am were operating at a third alarm level.

Around 14 trucks and roughly 60 Fire and Emergency staff were undertaking firefighting operations, he said.

“At this stage, there doesn’t appear to be any hazardous materials involved. The building is fairly modern, so there are no concerns for asbestos.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.”

Specialist fire investigators were on scene to determine the fire’s cause.

The three-storey science block was built in 2003 and uses Colorsteel wall cladding. It contains labs for physics, biology, chemistry, electronics and horticulture.

Specialist investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A notice on the school’s website said the school would be closed today as there is no power.

The notice, apparently from principal Alastair Fairley, thanked fire crews and police for their efforts in the night, as well as a Ministry of Education representative who had arrived on site at 2am to discuss a plan for today.

“At this stage, power to the school has been cut and will remain off until the affected block can be isolated from the grid,” the notice said.

“Fire crews will also continue with their work to ensure that the block is fully extinguished and to complete their follow up processes.”

Only Year 9 and 10 students are at school this week, for Junior Activity Week. Off-site trips will still go ahead but all students who are involved in on-site activities are asked to remain home until further notice.

All students have been contacted by text or email, the notice said.

Massey High School is closed today as there is currently no power on site. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Investigation into Christchurch fire

Meanwhile a fire investigator is also due at the scene of a large blaze in Christchurch’s central city.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to Colombo Street near Bealey Avenue at 8.50pm last night.

Shift manager Jill Higgison said it took five fire crews more than two hours to contain the blaze, which had started on the second floor of a 20 x 30 metre dwelling.

A scene guard had been in place overnight.