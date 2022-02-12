Firefighters brought the blaze at Hansa Products in Te Rapa under control on Saturday evening. Photo / Facebook

Firefighters managed to bring a large warehouse fire in Hamilton under control this evening.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at wood chipping equipment business Hansa Products NZ on Te Kowhai Rd East near Te Rapa at 4.22pm this afternoon.

Smoke billowed for kilometres over north Hamilton after the building became engulfed in fire.

Fire crews from across Hamilton, Cambridge, Ngāruawāhia and Te Awamutu managed to bring the blaze under control about 5pm.

Crews have stayed on site to dampen it down and make sure it stays contained.