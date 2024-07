A fire at Bentley's Barber shop on Manukau Rd in Royal Oak is being treated as arson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fire that broke out at a barber shop in the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak overnight is being treated as arson.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Bentley’s Barbers on Manukau Road at 2.44am.

Police and fire investigators are at the scene this morning following the suspicious fire, which was contained to the barber shop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the block of shops measured around 40m by 20m, with residential property in the storey above.