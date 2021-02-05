Fire at Apanui School in Whakatane: classrooms, staffroom destroyed

Massive blaze at Apanui School in Whakatane. Photo / Supplied

A massive fire broke out at a school in Whakatane overnight, with the school reporting eight classrooms have been destroyed.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze at Apanui School, located on McAlister Street in Whakatane, after being called at about 2 o'clock this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said six crews were sent to the scene to extinguish the fire, which broke out in the school's administration building.

The school posted on social media this morning, saying eight classrooms, toilets, a temporary staffroom and "leaky building repairs" have been "lost".

Northern fire communications shift manager Craig Dalley says the blaze is now out.

A fire investigator is at the scene now to determine if it was suspicious.