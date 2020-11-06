Special votes are in - see what Parliament looks like now

‌

Once all the votes were counted Labour received 50.01% of the party vote - 1,443,546 votes out of a total of 2,886,427 valid votes. On election night Labour got 49.1% of the vote.

The swing from election night to the final result resulted in National losing 2 seats and Labour and the Māori Party both gaining one.

Labour won three more electorates than it did based on the election night count. Willow-Jean Prime won Northland by just 163 votes. Emily Henderson won Whangārei by 431 votes and Priyanca Radhakrishnan has won win Maungakiekie by 635 votes.

2,919,086 votes were cast in the election. 17% of these were special votes and 68% of the votes were cast in advance.

Only 2% of special votes were disallowed in this election. In the previous four elections between 6% and 8.7% of special votes were disallowed. The electoral commission is still looking into why this is the case although it is likely to be due to voters being allowed to enrol on election day. In 2017 about 18,000 votes were disallowed due to enrolment on election day.

The final enrolment rate was 94.1% the highest since 2008. In 2017 92.4% of eligible voters were enrolled.