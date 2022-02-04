Fifteen rescued from West Coast floodwaters, emergency services keeping close eye on river levels

Evacuations have been ordered as the rain continues to fall. Photo / George Heard

Fifteen people have been rescued by helicopter from floodwaters on the West Coast.

Buller Emergency Management says it will continue to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on river levels and rainfall overnight.

The 15 were airlifted from one rural property on Powerhouse Rd this evening when they requested assistance after the swollen Christmas Creek cut off road access.

"They have since been taken by bus to an evacuation centre and are being supported by the welfare team," the management said in a statement.

Controller Al Lawn said he was cautiously optimistic no further evacuations will be required in the district tonight based on the latest information from river engineers and meteorologists.

Hydrologists have been actively monitoring the Buller and Orowaiti Rivers that run through Westport, and the Mohikanui and Karamea Rivers in the north of the District.

Allowing for high tide around 2am, the current assessment was that no further evacuations would be needed tonight.

Still under way is a second assessment of the Rochfort Dam.

Both the Buller Emergency Operations Centre and the Holcim evacuation facility on Cape Foulwind Road remains fully staffed and open for evacuees who are unable to make other arrangements with about 100 people are staying there.

Lawn said it was too soon to make any assessment of when evacuees would be able to return home.

Meanwhile 10 people have self-evacuated from Seddonville in the Buller District tonight to the evacuation centre at the local campground.

Lawn said they had taken the decision themselves and commended them for being sensible and moving early and safely rather than waiting until the middle of the night if they felt uneasy staying at home.

Lawn said anyone who felt unsafe staying in their home could move to their local evacuation centre.

People unable to self-evacuate safely should call 111, he said.

MetService has issued a red warning for the district through to 1am tomorrow, predicting 40mm to 60mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges with lesser amounts near the coast.