Acrid black smoke rises from a fire in Onehunga on Wednesday evening. Video / Shey Gunawardana, Tracey-Lee Bosson, Emma Wiltshire

Fire crews are battling another large blaze in Auckland’s Onehunga this afternoon, with onlookers being warned there may be asbestos in the smoke.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) was alerted to the structure fire on Galway St at 4.38pm.

“On arrival, the first crews found a single-storey building 30m by 20m being used as a factory well ablaze,” Fenz said.

Fifteen fire trucks and support staff are responding to the fire.

A photographer at the scene said onlookers were warned there may be asbestos in the smoke and police advised them to step back.

Fifteen fire trucks as well as support staff are responding to the fire. Photo / Jason Dorday

He said a couple of residents had been provided with oxygen masks as a precaution.

Three aerial ladder trucks had been employed to help fight the fire.

A witness told the Herald they could hear cracking and piles of soot were raining down in the area.

People on social media have said the air smells like burning plastic.

Onlookers were warned that there may be asbestos in the smoke. Photo / Jason Dorday

A police spokesperson said there had not been a street closure at this time, but they were on the scene.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services respond.”