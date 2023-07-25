Football flans flocked to Wellington's waterfront fan festival zone ahead of the Football Ferns match against the Philippines. Photo / Azaria Howell

Football fans have flocked to Wellington’s waterfront festival zone ahead of the Football Ferns’ second Fifa World Cup pool game against the Philippines tonight.

Ralph was there with his daughters from Ōamaru, where he coaches a girls’ football team.

“It’s a great celebration and I think it’s going to be a great impetus going forward for the game in our country.”

Bethany and her friend Lola have been playing football together for more than a decade.

“We just love football and I want to support our country because we did so well last week and I thought it would be pretty cool to come,” Bethany said.

“In the past, it’s all been about men - men’s rugby, men’s football, everything, but its really cool to see how many New Zealanders now want to support how we play.”

Fans making their way into the Wellington Regional Stadium. Photo / Chris Knox

Children got their faces painted while fans intently watched a live stream of the Columbia-South Korea match being played in Sydney earlier.

Fans have been advised to arrive no later than one hour before kickoff at the Wellington Regional Stadium for the game, with a “capacity crowd” expected.

Bad weather looks like it will hold off until after the game.

MetService has forecast a fine day with northerlies, before rain sets in from late evening with a strong southerly change and wind gusts up to 90km/h.

Match ticketholders will be able to take free public transport.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Transport Committee chairman Thomas Nash said train capacity has been “maxed out” both before and after the game.

“Staff are working hard, our system is stretched so please be patient,” Nash said.

Meanwhile, Wairarapa fans were told to allow more time to get over the Remutaka Hill after a truck rolled into a bank this afternoon, causing delays.

