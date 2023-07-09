Two people have died after a crash on Ulster St, Whitiora, early this morning, after a car collided with a truck at speed.

The two people who were pulled by police officers from a vehicle engulfed in flames after it crashed into a truck in Hamilton remain in hospital fighting for their lives.

The three police officers are being praised for their heroic and quick actions after they rushed to save the pair.

A Te Whatu Ora Waikato spokesperson said this morning that they both remain in critical conditions in intensive care at Waikato Hospital.









The crash between a truck and a car on Ulster St yesterday claimed the lives of two people and injured six.

A police spokesperson today that the injured officers were recovering well.

They said police vehicles are fitted with fire extinguishers but it is unclear if one was used at the time of the crash.

Two people remain in hospital on Monday following Sunday's crash on Ulster St in Hamilton. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The four other people taken to hospital had injuries ranging from minor to moderate and have all been discharged.

Ben Harper was on his way home when he came across the scene of the crash just moments after it happened.

“The car was flying down the road well above the speed limit and crashed into the side of the truck, almost directly into the diesel tank, causing it to catch fire,” he told the Herald yesterday.

“When I got there the car was on fire and quite a few people around the car [were] trying to extinguish the flames and save whoever was alive.”

He said one person was trapped in the car.

Fonterra Brands New Zealand managing director Brett Henshaw said yesterday that one of its franchisees’ delivery trucks was involved in the crash.

“The driver of the delivery vehicle escaped without any serious physical injuries but was obviously shaken.

“We are doing what we can to support him as our No 1 priority is people’s safety and wellbeing.”

Two people died at the scene of the crash on Ulster St in Hamilton and six people were transported to hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In an earlier statement, Police confirmed they were not following or pursuing the vehicle before the crash. A unit was already on patrol in the vicinity at the time and was able to respond instantly.

Witnesses told the Herald that police were on the scene within seconds.

Another witness told the Herald that the car, a silver Subaru, crashed into the delivery truck, which was turning into Pak’nSave in Mill St.

They said detectives, Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators and an undertaker were at the scene.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and police continued to investigate the full circumstances. The road reopened later.

Caitlan Johnston is a breaking news reporter based in Waikato. She joined the Herald in 2022.







