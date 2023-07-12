A scene examination continues after the crash on Ulster St in Hamilton early on Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have praised the heroic efforts and bravery of its officers who rescued victims from a firey vehicle wreck in Hamilton after it smashed into a truck.

Six people were injured in the crash on Ulster St in Hamilton on Sunday morning, which killed Kerihaehae (known as Rangimarie) Nepe and her partner Charlie Russell, both 19.

“This crash could have resulted in four fatalities, and it took a real team effort from those involved to help prevent that happening,” police said in a statement today.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash, with the speed the vehicle was travelling prior to impact being a key area of focus.

They have been speaking to a number of witnesses, collecting CCTV, as well as the Serious Crash Investigation Unit examining the scene itself.

“Investigations are still under way as to whether other factors were involved, such as alcohol, the road conditions, and the role of the heavy vehicle.”

Nepe’s dad, Melvin Te Wake, earlier made a heartfelt tribute to his “firstborn” on Facebook.

“My big girl, my number one, my honeygirl. I don’t even know what to say or how to feel. This is not fair. I f***en love you. I’m gonna miss you baby. I already do. Rest in love my honeygirl,” he wrote.

Hours before the crash, Te Wake made a plea on social media, asking if anyone knew where his daughter was.

Rangimarie Nepe and her boyfriend Charlie Russell were killed in the crash on Sunday morning in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Police issued a statement last night confirming the couple’s identities and extending condolences to both of the teenagers’ families.

“An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.”

Russell’s sister Natalia Russell wrote that losing her brother has been the hardest thing.

“Losing a little brother has to be the most numbing s**t,” Russell wrote.

“This has got to be the hardest thing ever man... I’m so broken... love yous so much my baby brother.”

Russell also posted a photo of the couple, asking them to “look after each other up there”.

Tributes from other family members and friends of the couple are also on social media.

One person wrote: “Kia ora whānau, unfortunately our niece and her boyfriend were the two fatalities at the scene on the weekend.”

Another wrote: “Morning my beautiful cousin. Still trying [to] wrap my head around all this. [I] was up all night with you on my mind. It just don’t feel real my cous and I don’t know what to say or feel. I love you my beautiful cousin.”

Two people died after a crash in Hamilton early Sunday morning and six people were injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services responded to the crash outside Pak’nSave Mill St about 3.45am on Sunday.

Nepe and Russell were killed at the scene and six others were transported to Waikato Hospital - two were moderately injured, two had minor injuries and two remain in intensive care fighting for their lives.

The two people critically injured were pulled from the burning car by three police officers. The officers, who are being praised for their heroic and quick actions, suffered smoke inhalation.

Ben Harper was on his way home when he came across the crash moments after it happened.

“The car was flying down the road well above the speed limit and crashed into the side of the truck, almost directly into the diesel tank, causing it to catch fire,” he said.

“When I got there the car was on fire and quite a few people around the car [were] trying to extinguish the flames and save whoever was alive.”

He said one person was trapped in the car.

Police confirmed they were not following or pursuing the vehicle before the crash. A unit was already on patrol in the vicinity at the time and was able to respond instantly.

