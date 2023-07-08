Two people have died after a crash on Ulster Street, Whitiora, early Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have died after a crash on Ulster Street, Whitiora, early Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people are dead and multiple people are injured, including emergency staff, following a fiery crash between a truck and a car in Hamilton central.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Ulster St around 3.45am this morning.

A police spokesperson said two people died at the scene and two others are critically injured.

“The car caught fire following the crash, and three officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after pulling occupants from the vehicle,” they said.

The road has been closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesperson said.

A witness told the Herald that the car, a silver Subaru, crashed into a delivery truck as it was turning into Pak’nSave Mill St.

They said detectives, FENZ investigators and an undertaker are at the scene. They also said a drone is being operated above the site of the crash by emergency staff.

The nearby BP service station has been taped off and is closed.







