“What a beautiful inspiring soul. I will miss your infectious laugh and your fabulous sense of humour. You are loved by many.”

Another said: “Such sad news. You really were such a beautiful person. Always smiling. So friendly and adventurous.”

RNZ reported that recreational climbers were the first to respond after Heah’s fall.

Mount Arapiles is a renowned rock-climbing destination, attracting outdoor climbers from across the world.

The lawyer fell as she scaled the final section of a climb.

Emergency services were called around 3.30pm.

Climbing veteran Zorba Parer told ABC in Australia that he heard a cry and went to help.

He free-climbed 80 metres without a harness and rope and was the first person to reach Heah, while two other climbers followed him.

Another two climbers went to the top to drop a rappel line and abseiled down 30 metres.

Heah's social media is full of photos of her overseas travels and adventures. Photo / Instagram

Parer said it took him 20 minutes to reach the deceased climber.

He then brought Heah’s belay partner up and, together with the four other climbers, commenced CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

He estimated the helicopter arrived about 20 minutes after that.

While Parer was not able to help Heah, he was glad to assist her belayer and help emergency services find her.

“I didn’t know the lady … I think it’s always easier than if you have a personal connection with someone … I certainly won’t forget her now,” he said.

Heah’s death has been referred to the coroner in Victoria.

Tributes are flowing for Heah, including from the Criminal Bar Association and law community.

