Wealth tax confusion, the pressure on our nurses during lockdown revealed and how much more women could earn from pay gap reporting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wealth tax confusion, the pressure on our nurses during lockdown revealed and how much more women could earn from pay gap reporting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The fiancée of a Kiwi man who has gone missing in the United Kingdom is frustrated that police have deemed him to be low risk and will not track his phone to locate him.

Kelsey Mulcahy last heard from her partner Joseph Day around 9.30pm on Saturday (local time) - he had stopped texting her but she just thought he had gone to bed early. The next morning she called him around 9am and still got no answer - but she thought he was just sleeping in.

Around 2pm that day she arrived back home from London to their flat in the Bristol suburb of Clifton and he wasn't there - their bed was still made, curtains were drawn and all that was missing was his keys, wallet and phone.

Mulachy told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that the last text she sent him was to remind him to pull down the blackout blinds. He had replied "will do".

Day, a former TVNZ camera operator from Auckland, has now been missing for 48 hours and Mulcahy is terrified that he has been hurt.

Joseph Day's fiancée is terrified that something has happened to him. Photo / Instagram

Mulcahy faced long interviews with Avon and Somerset police officers and search teams on Monday, and she told the Herald that search efforts have been slow to kick off as police do not regard Day as a high-risk missing person.

"The frustrating thing is that his phone is on and they're not tracking it. They said they don't have permission because he is not a high risk because I described him as not being suicidal or at risk to anyone else and because he is solidly built, he's a male and he can take care of himself at this stage," said Mulcahy.

"I know if we tracked his phone that would take us five steps ahead."

Mulcahy said family back in New Zealand were "panicked" and "distraught". Day's parents and her mum are due to fly over tomorrow to help find him she said.

"It's hard because there are so many people that love him in New Zealand, his family and all of his friends adore him – he's just the sweetest, nicest guy ever," said Mulcahy.

Mulcahy said the couple had various plans in place - they were supposed to travel to Bath today for a getaway, Day had just brought them tickets to see Chris Rock in London and they were flying back to New Zealand at the end of the year to get married.

They had just moved to Bath after Mulcahy was offered a job with a mental health start-up there, and Day was working as a builder. She said they know no one in the area.

Joseph Day's fiancée is frustrated that police have deemed him to be low risk and will not track his phone to locate him. Photo / Facebook

At most, Mulcahy said, Day, who is working as a builder, would have only left their flat to go out and get takeaways for dinner.

"His plan was to have a really nice night in at home, having the flat to himself," she said.

Day is described as 5'11'' tall, with tattoos on both arms and was most likely wearing a cap and long wax black jacket.

Day's friends and family, including Mulcahy, have also taken to media and social media to express their concern and say his disappearance is out of character.

Josh Tasman-Jones, Day's best friend, told TVNZ's Breakfast that the best thing people in New Zealand can do is to keep sharing posts on social media.

"Everyone has done everything they can at this stage and we just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support," he said.

Day's sister Olivia has expressed the same frustration of his phone not being tracked.

Please help us put pressure on Avon and Somerset Police Bristol Neighbourhood Policing to track Joe’s phone. They are... Posted by Olivia Day on Monday, May 2, 2022

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson said on the show this morning that they were all "shaken" and a number of Day's former TVNZ colleagues including reporters Kimberlee Downs and Andrew Macfarlane have posted on social media, also urging help.

🚨If anyone's in the UK/Bristol and has seen Joseph - please get in touch with his partner Kelsey (+447851819731).🚨



He's from NZ and has been missing for 24 hours now. pic.twitter.com/pMU6AHcS1w — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) May 2, 2022

Mulcahy said friends, workmates and family in the UK are all out trying to find Day and were putting flyers up.

"There's a big group of people looking now, I just have to stay home in case he comes back," she said.

Avon and Somerset police have urged anyone with information to come forward.