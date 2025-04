A Fullers ferry anchored near Motuihe Island after an engine fire. No injuries were reported. Photo / RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

By RNZ

An engine fire has broken out on a Fullers ferry on its way to Waiheke Island this evening.

Fire and Emergency received a 111 call to a fire on a ferry on Motuihe Island in Auckland at 5.28pm.

Two fire trucks from Howick and Parnell have been sent to the scene alongside a specialist marine response vehicle.