Lanes have been closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge and the speed has been reduced to 30km/h. Photo / Michael Craig

Severe winds have halted ferry services and closed lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this afternoon.

An NZTA spokesperson said: “Due to severe wind gusts, lane closures and reduced speed limits are once again in place over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.”

“High-vehicles and motorcycles should consider using the Western Ring Route (SH18/SH16).”

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said that due to high winds, the Northcote Point Wharf stop of the 14:10 Inner Harbour Loop ferry service would be missed.

MetService described the wind as “strong”, with gusts of up to 83km/h across the bridge.

It comes as MetService forecasted most of the country to have miserable weather for the first weekend of February, with temperatures dropping and showers and wind afflicting much of the country.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey earlier told the Herald it’s still going to be very windy for much of the North Island.

“There is a strong westerly flow moving over the country, bringing with it showers,” he said.

A heavy wind watch has been forecast for Taranaki from 10am to 5pm today, with MetService saying westerly winds “may approach severe gale in exposed places”.

Glassey said windy conditions are forecast through the central North Island, especially around Tararua District and central Hawke’s Bay, as well as in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“There is a strong and higher than normal wind anomaly for most of the North Island.”

Glassely drew attention to a low-pressure system crossing the country from the southwest, bringing with it a strong band of rain, showers and possible thunderstorms.

“Lots of places over the North Island and the South Island can expect more showers, but they will ease by the end of the day, turning into more isolated showers,” he said.

The wet weather would arrive earlier in the South Island than the North Island, he said.

Glassely warned New Zealanders should all expect chillier weather today as temperatures will be significantly colder than the balmy highs the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks.