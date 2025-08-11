The Auckland educator appeared in the Waitākere District Court today. Photo / Dean Purcell

A female Auckland education worker has been charged with sexually abusing three boys.

The offending is alleged to have spanned a decade and the woman faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

She appeared today in the Waitākere District Court.

Judge Terrance Singh said the woman, who is in her mid-40s, is facing charges in relation to the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old and two 14-year-old boys.

Two of the five charges relate to alleged grooming.