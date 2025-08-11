All of the alleged offence locations are in West Auckland, according to court documents.
Judge Singh told the court the woman had worked at two schools and held various education roles.
She pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has been remanded in custody until later this month.
The woman wore a grey tracksuit and spent much of the hearing leaning against the corner of the dock.
Judge Singh granted her interim name suppression until a later hearing. The judge also suppressed further details of the alleged offending until a later hearing.
According to court documents, the alleged offending occurred in 2012, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The woman is facing two sexual connection charges and one sexual violation charge.
Sexual connection carries a maximum prison term of 10 years, and sexual violation carries a 20-year maximum.
Both the sexual violation and one of the sexual connection charges are representative, meaning the offending is alleged to have occurred more than once.
She is also facing two counts of grooming-related offending in relation to two of the complainants.
These charges carry a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
