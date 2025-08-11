Advertisement
Female Auckland education worker facing grooming, sexual abuse charges relating to three boys

Katie Harris
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Auckland educator appeared in the Waitākere District Court today. Photo / Dean Purcell

A female Auckland education worker has been charged with sexually abusing three boys.

The offending is alleged to have spanned a decade and the woman faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

She appeared today in the Waitākere District Court.

Judge Terrance Singh said the woman, who

