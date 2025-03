Stephen Ryan was last seen on the evening of March 28, 2023, after he was dropped off at an address in Feilding.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Stephen Ryan was last seen on the evening of March 28, 2023, after he was dropped off at an address in Feilding.

Police are renewing an appeal for anyone with information about missing man Stephen Ryan, as the second anniversary of his disappearance approaches.

He was last seen on the evening of March 28, 2023, after he was dropped off at an address in Feilding.

Ryan, then 40, was wearing a red cap, white singlet, blue trackpants and jandals, police said.

Since then, no credible sightings have been reported and police have had few leads to follow.