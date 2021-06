Police and the Armed Offenders Squad are currently in the area making inquiries. Photo / NZME

A driver who allegedly presented a firearm at police in the Feilding area this morning is on the run.

An investigation is underway after the person fled following the incident with police staff.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad are currently in the area making inquiries.

Local residents are being urged to report any suspicious behaviour to officers.

- More to come.