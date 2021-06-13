Whangārei homicide: 20 yr old man charged with murder

Police on scene at site of fatal stabbing in Whangarei.

Police on scene at site of fatal stabbing in Whangarei.

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with murder after a person died in Whangārei late last night.

Northland district manager criminal investigations Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said a person died after an incident on Bank St.

A 20-year-old man would appear in Whangārei District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

A 17-year-old youth had also been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and would appear in the Whangārei Youth Court tomorrow.

"While arrests have been made, the investigation team is not ruling out that charges may be filed in relation to other individuals.

"We also have a number of witnesses who were in the Bank St area at the time who we still need to identify and speak with.

"We are wanting to review any footage or photos people may have captured of this incident, or the Bank St area, immediately before, during or after the incident."

A dedicated portal has been set up to allow anyone with images or recordings to download this information.

It can be accessed via https://daphne.nzpolice.org/

Begbie said police were called to the disorder incident at about 11.55pm.

The scene of the investigation on Bank St in downtown Whangarei. Photo / Karina Cooper

"One person received critical injuries and was taken to hospital, however passed away a short time later," Begbie said.

"We are speaking to witnesses and conducting a scene examination today."

Earlier today, police remained in the area and the scene remained cordoned off, including the lower part of Bank St, most of Vine St and the bus depot on Rose St.

An investigator taking photos on Vine St across from the investigation scene. Photo / Karina Cooper

"There is a police presence in the area as we work to understand the circumstances of this incident and ensure the community's safety," Begbie said.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call the police on 105 and quote file number 210613/2169 or anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Multiple parties were also involved in another disorder incident in Massey at around 11pm last night.

Police are making inquiries into both these incidents.