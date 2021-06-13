Feilding driver at large after allegedly pointing firearm at motorist, stealing car

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad are currently in the area making inquiries. Photo / NZME

A driver who allegedly pointed a firearm at police before threatening another motorist with it to steal their car in Feilding this morning is still at large.

An investigation is under way after the alleged offender fled in the stolen vehicle.

"The motorist, while not physically injured, was understandably very shaken," Detective senior sergeant Craig Sheridan said.

"The motorist's vehicle is still outstanding and is described as a silver-coloured Holden Commodore sedan, registration number DTE593.



"Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact police immediately on 111 and not to approach the vehicle."

Local residents are being urged to report any suspicious behaviour and quote the event number P046841917.

Information can be provided to police anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are providing support to the motorist.