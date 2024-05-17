Harley Davis does the traditional lap of honour after winning the feature race at Eastland Kart Club's meeting last weekend. Photo / Barry Irvine

Rain during the week meant one job less for organisers of Eastland Kart Club’s seventh points meeting of the season - the track did not need watering.

In fact, it was a little soft and harder to race on than usual.

Harley Davis won the 10-lap feature at the end of the day, while Tyler Barwick had his best placing in a feature, coming home second and beating his dad Shaun.

Daniel Taylor was third, Tessa Irvine fourth and Mike Vita fifth.

The fastest laps of the day were recorded by Kelvin Bull of Tauranga (20.710 seconds), Lyn Lyle (20.782s) and Harley Davis (20.986s).

Drivers were divided into A and B groups. They did timed laps and the fastest went into A Group. Drivers could go up or down a group, depending on results.

Logan Irvine, Harley Davis and Lyn Lyle each won an A Group race, Daniel Taylor, Lyn Lyle and Mike Vita recorded second placings, and Kelvin Bull, Mike Vita and Shaun Barwick had third placings.

B Group wins went to Harley Davis, Hamish Worsnop and Daniel Taylor, second placings to Mike Vita, Shaun Barwick and Tessa Irvine, and third placings to Tyler Barwick (two) and Hamish Worsnop.

The juniors had front, middle and back starts for drivers.

Pyper Irvine won all four races, Indigo McGuinness had three second placings and one third, and Jose Govender had one second placing and three thirds.