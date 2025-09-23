“This visit provides an opportunity for New Zealand to continue to enhance the bilateral relationship with the United States by demonstrating our commitment and contributions to our intelligence partnership with the FBI, as well as wider Five Eyes constructs.
“The NZIC [Intelligence Community] will have the opportunity to provide detailed classified briefings to Director Patel in this regard.”
The documents, released under the Official Information Act, show Patel dined with NZ spy bosses Andrew Hampton and Andrew Clark at a US embassy dinner on Wednesday night.
On Thursday morning, the three men attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office, with Collins and other SIS and GCSB officials.
That afternoon, Patel joined a high-level roundtable behind closed doors with representatives from the SIS, GCSB, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Customs and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
“Topics discussed include regional security, transnational organised crime, counter-terrorism, cyber security and espionage.”
Later that evening, Collins hosted an official government dinner for Patel with up to 14 guests including Hampton, Clark and Police Commissioner Richard Chambers.
An early draft programme also included two unspecified cultural activities. Patel departed New Zealand on Friday.
In his own comments while in New Zealand, Patel said the dedicated attaché office would help counter the Chinese Communist Party’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Both Collins and Peters downplayed those suggestions, saying the move was more focused on combating transnational crime.
Patel, appointed FBI director earlier this year, is a long-time Trump loyalist and former defence department chief of staff. Trump has hailed him as a “brilliant lawyer, investigator and ‘America First’ fighter”.